Piper Sandler Comments on SouthState Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SouthState in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

