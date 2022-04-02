Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

