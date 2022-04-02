Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Investar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.