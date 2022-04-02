Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $411.69 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $411.69 million and $1.05 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00395005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00092105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00107801 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,254,932 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.