PKG Token Market Cap Hits $130,303.71 (PKG)

PKG Token (PKG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $130,303.71 and approximately $2,061.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.32 or 0.07455991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.03 or 1.00308632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046365 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

