Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE POLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,547,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

