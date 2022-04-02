Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,651. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

