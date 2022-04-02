Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.