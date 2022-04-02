Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.58 million and the lowest is $39.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $31.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $175.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $184.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PLYM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 319,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,786. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $992.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.