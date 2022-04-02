PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 9,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 777,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $916.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.42.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

