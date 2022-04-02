PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $47.76. 888,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

