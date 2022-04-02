Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.75.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $425.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 12 month low of $351.87 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $2,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pool by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pool by 185.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

