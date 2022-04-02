Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Popular in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. Popular has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Popular by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Popular by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

