Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of PRAX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 379,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.41. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.