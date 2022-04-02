Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

PDS opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

