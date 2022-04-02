Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £997.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.26.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £10,922.56 ($14,307.78). Also, insider Helen Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,885.25).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

