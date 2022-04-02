PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $487,059.80 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $487,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24.

PSMT opened at $79.02 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,811,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,259,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.