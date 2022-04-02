Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

NYSE PRI traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $139.57. 237,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.19. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Primerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

