Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Primis Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

