ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 256,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 212,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)
