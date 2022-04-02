ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 207,859 shares.The stock last traded at $50.84 and had previously closed at $51.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $5,856,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $611,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

