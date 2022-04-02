Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 112,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

PVBC stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $285.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

