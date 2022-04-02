Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given New €20.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Proximus from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proximus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

BGAOY opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

