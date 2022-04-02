Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.68) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.55 ($22.37).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 976 ($12.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,144.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,300.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -0.27%.

In related news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,360.86).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

