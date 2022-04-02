Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPFY opened at $14.00 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

