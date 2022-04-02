Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
