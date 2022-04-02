Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

