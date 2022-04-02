Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 266.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 775,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.