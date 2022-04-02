Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 266.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.
PLSE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 775,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $29.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
