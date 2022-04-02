Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at HC Wainwright

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.
PLSE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.