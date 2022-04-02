Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at HC Wainwright

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

PLSE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

