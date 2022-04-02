Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,768.00

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $2,768.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.22 or 0.07477905 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.15 or 1.00218870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.