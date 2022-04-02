Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIVB. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.94.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $547.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.95. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $474.20 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

