Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted by Analyst

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBNC opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $898,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

