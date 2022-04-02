Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

PK stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 67,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

