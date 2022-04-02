Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SouthState Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SouthState in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $30,084,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SouthState by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

