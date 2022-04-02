Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of C opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

