Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,796,000 after acquiring an additional 607,530 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

