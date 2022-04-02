Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.

CCBG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $444.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.