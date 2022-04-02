Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Boosted by Analyst

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after acquiring an additional 821,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 327,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,173,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

