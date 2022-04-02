Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QUAD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $393.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.