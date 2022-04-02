Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to report $29.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Quanterix posted sales of $24.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.35 million to $132.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.47 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $170.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,646 shares of company stock worth $426,587. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $11,192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $7,827,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 218,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,153. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

