Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $45,774.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,202.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.04 or 0.07514781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00271225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.91 or 0.00813603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00099723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013090 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.71 or 0.00466878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00392862 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,127,752 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

