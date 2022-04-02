Qubitica (QBIT) One Day Volume Hits $7.00

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00307760 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004627 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.00 or 0.01378386 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

