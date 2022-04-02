QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.89 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $648.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.93.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in QuinStreet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

