Raj Mehra Purchases 66,667 Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 175,365 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.