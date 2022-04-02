Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,745. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

