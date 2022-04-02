Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RGPCF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Ratch Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
