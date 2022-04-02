Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGPCF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Ratch Group Public Company Profile

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

