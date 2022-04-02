Raymond James Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.