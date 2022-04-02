Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $0.27

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $224,123.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

