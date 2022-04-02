RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $671.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.52. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RealReal by 100.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

