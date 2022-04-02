Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,100 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 8,800 ($115.27) to GBX 9,100 ($119.20) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.98) to GBX 7,460 ($97.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,520 ($98.51).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT stock traded up GBX 178 ($2.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,010 ($78.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,929.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,006.74. The company has a market cap of £42.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1,335.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.28).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.