Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

RB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($119.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

