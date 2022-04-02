Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RBGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

RB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($119.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

